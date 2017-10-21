Hawks' Taurean Prince: Drops 15 points Friday

Prince finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.

After dropping a double-double in the Hawks' opener, Prince put together another quality performance Friday. He's a strong candidate to be one of the most improved fantasy players of the season after averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 boards across 16.6 minutes per game last year but now being given the starting small forward job as Atlanta rebuilds. His production is certainly worth keeping an eye on in all fantasy formats.