Hawks' Taurean Prince: Drops 15 points Friday
Prince finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.
After dropping a double-double in the Hawks' opener, Prince put together another quality performance Friday. He's a strong candidate to be one of the most improved fantasy players of the season after averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 boards across 16.6 minutes per game last year but now being given the starting small forward job as Atlanta rebuilds. His production is certainly worth keeping an eye on in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will start season opener•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Drops 15 points, eight rebounds Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: To start Game 1•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Career night Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Solid two-way performance Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Matches career high with 17 points Sunday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....