Hawks' Taurean Prince: Drops game-high 38 points Sunday
Prince poured in 38 points (11-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Bulls.
Prince had his best game of the year Sunday night, as he lit it up from behind the arc, at the free-throw line, and basically anywhere on the offensive half of the court. Once the Bulls starting honing in defensively on him, Prince added to his big day by finishing with seven assists. Prince has been a streaky player so far this season so it is hard to trust him, but his flashes of excellence have been nothing short of fantastic.
