Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ejected Wednesday
Prince was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince was ejected after getting into an argument with official Scott Foster. Unless some sort of disciplinary reprisals are enacted by the league or the Hawks, he'll likely return for Saturday's game against the Nets.
