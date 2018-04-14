Hawks' Taurean Prince: Enjoys best season
Prince mustered 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 82 games played with the Hawks during the 2017-18 season.
Prince increased literally every statistical category from last season as he enjoyed his best season as a professional in the NBA. His most notable improvements were averaging 30.0 minutes over 82 games and producing 14.1 points per game. The second-year player from Baylor has one year left on his rookie contract with a player option for 2019-20.
