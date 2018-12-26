Hawks' Taurean Prince: Expects to return in January

Coach Lloyd Pierce indicated Wednesday that he doesn't expect Prince (ankle) to return until after New Year's Day, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's been more than three weeks since Prince initially sustained his ankle injury, but he and the Hawks are taking the rehab process rather slowly. Judging from Pierce's words, Prince will miss at least the next four games before a potential return on Jan. 2 in Washington. Given the relatively shaky timetable, it's probably best to hold Prince out of Week 12 lineups and monitor his status ahead of Week 13.