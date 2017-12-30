Hawks' Taurean Prince: Explodes for 30 points in loss
Prince tallied 30 points (12-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-98 loss to Toronto.
Prince recorded just his third double-double of the season while putting up a career-high 30 points on just 16 field-goal attempts. Prince was in the zone tonight, appearing very aggressive on the offensive end. He has only scored a total of 37 points over his four previous games so hopefully, this is the game he needs to get things going.
