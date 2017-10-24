Hawks' Taurean Prince: Fills up box score in Monday's loss
Prince produced 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 104-93 loss to the Heat.
Prince finished with career highs in field goals made and attempted and turnovers, and matched career highs in scoring and steals. Despite the giveaways, Prince was fantastic, and he should continue to receive ample minutes going forward on a young Hawks club that's focused on developing their talent.
