Hawks' Taurean Prince: Goes for 19 in loss

Prince tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Nuggets

Prince is key to the Hawks' fortunes this season a part of a foundation of young players, and this is the kind of stat line ht organization likes to see despite the loss. He's been a bit up-and-down so far this season, scoring as low as three points and as high as 20 points over the first six games. The former Baylor standout will look to achieve better consistency moving forward, and his potential for a lot of usage makes him a serviceable option in all formats.