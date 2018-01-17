Hawks' Taurean Prince: Good to go Wednesday

Prince (finger) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Prince was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday and was never expected to miss any time. He'll slot back in as the starting small forward like usual and he's upped his play of late, averaging an impressive 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across 32.8 minutes over the last five games.

