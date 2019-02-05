Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads Hawks in win

Prince racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Prince led the Hawks in scoring in Monday's win, compiling his most points since Nov. 19 (21). After missing 18 games (ankle) in December and January, Prince returned to action on Jan. 13 and has not looked like the same player. He has the potential to put up offensive numbers like this regularly, but his scoring (while efficient) has not been consistent, making him at best a dart-throw in daily formats.