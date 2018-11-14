Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring during loss
Prince posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and four assists across 39 minutes during the Hawks' 110-103 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Prince's scoring total led the Hawks on the night, while his four made threes also served as a team high. The third-year wing has been red hot from the field over the last two games, draining 17 of his 27 attempts, including nine of 15 from three-point range. Prince continues to serve as one of Atlanta's most well-rounded assets in their rebuilding efforts, affording him plenty of fantasy value.
