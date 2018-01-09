Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring with 20 points in loss

Prince posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3 Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

Prince seemed to show no ill effects from the dislocated finger he suffered on Saturday against the Lakers, as he gave the Clippers fits for most of the night with his excellent ballhandling and ability to cut inside. Though Dennis Schroder controls the tempo for the Hawks, Prince has emerged as a leader on both ends of the court, an intangible that doesn't necessarily present itself in a stat line. His big problem is consistency. After putting up two double-doubles in a row last week, he went ice-cold the following two games. He's unavailable in most seasonal leagues and is likely riding the bench in several of them due to his streaky play.