Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 20 points in loss
Prince totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 loss to the Heat.
After playing just 10 minutes Tuesday, Prince was back up to 24 minutes in this one. He may have seen more playing time had the score been closer but owners have to happy with his production nonetheless. The chance of rest is going to be present for the rest of the season but Prince should still be owned everywhere in the hope that he plays all the remaining games.
