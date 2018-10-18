Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday
Prince compiled 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 34-4 FT), six rebounds, and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 loss to the Knicks.
Prince led the Hawks with 21 points in what can only be described as a blowout loss. The fact he played 32 minutes bodes well for his playing time moving forward and he should continue to handle the ball with ongoing regularity. He also led the team with six assists which is a great sign that his increase in facilitation from last season could stick despite the addition of Trae Young.
