Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 23 points

Prince had 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over the Wizards.

Prince was questionable heading into this game with a back complaint, however bucking the recent trend, he was cleared to play. He saw a normal allotment of minutes and looked fine, leading the team with 23 points to go with five assists. While he has demonstrated his all-around game over the past month, his passing skills have been excellent, especially since Dennis Schroder (ankle) was removed for the rest of the season. He should be a stud the rest of the way, barring any unscheduled rest days.