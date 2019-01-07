Hawks' Taurean Prince: Likely to miss three-game trip

Prince (ankle) is expected to remain unavailable for the Hawks' three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Toronto, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

While the Hawks haven't officially ruled Prince out for the road trip, coach Lloyd Pierce mentioned Sunday that the forward's condition is improving but offered no indication a return to game action was imminent. Prince, who hasn't been traveling with the Hawks since sustaining the injury Dec. 3, looks unlikely to play again until the second half of January. With Kent Bazemore (ankle) also sidelined, DeAndre' Bembry is expected to stick in a starting role on the wing alongside Kevin Huerter.