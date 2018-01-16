Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as probable for Wednesday
Prince (finger) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Prince continues to be listed on the injury report as a precautionary measure while dealing with a dislocated finger. However, he's played through it over the last five games, a stretch where he's averaged 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across 32.8 minutes. It's safe to assume Prince will play once again Wednesday and he's been performing extremely well of late, so fantasy owners should fire him up as usual.
