Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable
Prince (flu) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prince made his awaited return from an ankle injury Sunday against the Bucks after an 18 game absence but may have to miss another game due to experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Baylor product will presumably be a game-time call Tuesday.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Makes return Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will see 12 minute restriction Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Likely to miss three-game trip•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.