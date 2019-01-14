Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable

Prince (flu) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Prince made his awaited return from an ankle injury Sunday against the Bucks after an 18 game absence but may have to miss another game due to experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Baylor product will presumably be a game-time call Tuesday.

