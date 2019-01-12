Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable

Prince (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

A sprained left ankle has kept Prince sidelined since early December, and it appears he may be able to make his return over the weekend. It's possible he'll be eased back into action, so he may not be given his average run of 28.7 minutes per game right out of the gate. He's averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals.