Hawks' Taurean Prince: Matches team high with 19 points
Prince provided 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes during a 100-98 loss to the Magic on Thursday.
Prince bounced back from a quiet game Tuesday to score 19 points, which matched a team high in the loss. He knocked in at least three triples for the third time in the last four games and the five dimes marked his best assist total since Dec. 30. Prince is still a bit hard to trust, with inconsistent play of late.
