Hawks' Taurean Prince: Mediocre in starting role

Prince tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, one rebound, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 victory over the Suns.

Prince moved into the starting lineup Saturday, finishing with just nine points to go with three steals. The increased offensive output of John Collins, as well as the addition of Trae Young, has certainly impacted Prince's opportunities on that end of the floor, leaving his defense carrying the bulk of his fantasy value. The playing time here is a good sign and perhaps an indication he is finally ready to get things going after a serious ankle injury.