Hawks' Taurean Prince: Mediocre in starting role
Prince tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, one rebound, and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 victory over the Suns.
Prince moved into the starting lineup Saturday, finishing with just nine points to go with three steals. The increased offensive output of John Collins, as well as the addition of Trae Young, has certainly impacted Prince's opportunities on that end of the floor, leaving his defense carrying the bulk of his fantasy value. The playing time here is a good sign and perhaps an indication he is finally ready to get things going after a serious ankle injury.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Moves into starting five•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Another mediocre outing•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Shoots poorly in move to bench•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Returns to bench•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Off minutes restriction•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...