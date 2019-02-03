Hawks' Taurean Prince: Moves into starting five
Prince will draw the start Saturday against the Suns, FOX Sports Hawks reports.
Prince, who has been coming off the bench over the past four games, will be re-inserted into the starting five over DeAndre' Bembry. In 22 previous starts, Prince has averaged 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.4 minutes.
