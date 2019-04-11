Hawks' Taurean Prince: Musters 23 points Wednesday

Prince collected 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 loss to the Pacers.

Prince wasn't as reliable this year as in past years due to some health issues that forced him to miss 27 games, but when he was on the court, he was a solid bet for double-digit point production. His 44 percent shooting percentage and 39 percent three-point shooting are efficient numbers for a forward, who will certainly look to elevate his game to the next level in the offseason while he's under team control in his fourth year on contract.