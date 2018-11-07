Hawks' Taurean Prince: Off injury report Wednesday
Prince (ankle) is available Wednesday against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prince missed Tuesday's game against the Hornets, but it'll be just a one-game absence for him. He'll presumably return to the starting five and reclaim his spot from Kevin Huerter, who is out Wednesday with a personal matter.
