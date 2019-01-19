Hawks' Taurean Prince: Off minutes restriction

Prince won't have a minutes restriction for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After playing 13 minutes -- recording seven points and three rebounds along the way -- in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Prince has shed his minutes restriction. While DeAndre Bembry will continue to start, Prince figures to have an expanded role, and approach the 27.2 minutes and 14.3 points per game he is averaging this season.