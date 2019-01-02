Hawks' Taurean Prince: Officially out Wednesday

Prince (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It will be the 13 straight contest in which Prince will be absent, as he has not played in a game since logging 27 minutes against the Warriors on Dec. 3. With teammate Kent Bazemore out as well, DeAndre' Bembry and Justin Anderson will likely see their usage increase versus Washington on Wednesday.