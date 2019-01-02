Hawks' Taurean Prince: Officially out Wednesday
Prince (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It will be the 13 straight contest in which Prince will be absent, as he has not played in a game since logging 27 minutes against the Warriors on Dec. 3. With teammate Kent Bazemore out as well, DeAndre' Bembry and Justin Anderson will likely see their usage increase versus Washington on Wednesday.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Expects to return in January•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: To miss at least three weeks•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out at least two games•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Expected to miss time•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...