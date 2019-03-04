Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out again Monday
Prince (personal) will not play Monday against Miami, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.
Prince remains away from the team as he and his partner are expecting a child, and Monday will mark his second straight absence after he missed Sunday's matchup with the Bulls. The Baylor product will likely be back on the floor when the Hawks return home for a date with the Spurs on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...