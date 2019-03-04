Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out again Monday

Prince (personal) will not play Monday against Miami, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.

Prince remains away from the team as he and his partner are expecting a child, and Monday will mark his second straight absence after he missed Sunday's matchup with the Bulls. The Baylor product will likely be back on the floor when the Hawks return home for a date with the Spurs on Wednesday.

