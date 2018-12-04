Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out at least two games

Prince (ankle) is expected to miss at least the next two games, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Prince is still dealing with some lingering swelling in his injured left ankle, so the Hawks will be extra cautious with him while the swelling decreases. Atlanta has just three games in the next seven days, so Prince's next opportunity to return wouldn't be until next Wednesday in Dallas. Kent Bazemore is expected to start at small forward in Prince's absence.