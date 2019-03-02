Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out for personal reasons
Prince won't play Sunday against the Bulls due to personal reasons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince is expecting the birth of his child soon, and he'll stay home while the Hawks go to Chicago for a rematch of Friday's quadruple-overtime loss. It's possible Prince is out again for Monday's road game against the Heat.
