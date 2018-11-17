Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Saturday

Prince (Achilles) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Prince was given a doubtful designation heading into the evening. It will mark his second consecutive game missed. DeAndre' Bembry is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup at small forward, while rooke Kevin Huerter could see some increased run as well.