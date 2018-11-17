Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Saturday
Prince (Achilles) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Prince was given a doubtful designation heading into the evening. It will mark his second consecutive game missed. DeAndre' Bembry is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup at small forward, while rooke Kevin Huerter could see some increased run as well.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Thursday with Achilles pain•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring during loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Strong all-around line in narrow loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Starting Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will come off bench•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.