Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Thursday with Achilles pain
Prince is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right Achilles pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Prince played a season-high 39 minutes against the Warriors on Tuesday and has come away with some Achilles pain. In his stead, DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter are candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring during loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Strong all-around line in narrow loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Starting Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will come off bench•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Off injury report Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...