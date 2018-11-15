Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Thursday with Achilles pain

Prince is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right Achilles pain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Prince played a season-high 39 minutes against the Warriors on Tuesday and has come away with some Achilles pain. In his stead, DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter are candidates to see expanded roles.

