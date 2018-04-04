Hawks' Taurean Prince: Plays just 10 minutes in Tuesday's loss

Prince had five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Heat.

Prince did not see the floor during the second half. No injury has been reported, so it's unclear exactly why Prince was held out. With that being said, he has played heavy minutes most of the season, so it's possible that Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is merely trying to avoid overworking Prince down the stretch.