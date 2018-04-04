Hawks' Taurean Prince: Plays just 10 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Prince had five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Heat.
Prince did not see the floor during the second half. No injury has been reported, so it's unclear exactly why Prince was held out. With that being said, he has played heavy minutes most of the season, so it's possible that Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is merely trying to avoid overworking Prince down the stretch.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores game-high 28 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts team-high scoring total Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable Saturday vs. Milwaukee•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...