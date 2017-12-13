Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts career-high 24 points in Tuesday's loss

Prince provided 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Prince finished with a career high in scoring while matching career highs in free-throws made and attempted. He was also extremely efficient overall, enjoying this career night on just 10 field-goal attempts. This is just the second time he has scored 20-plus points this season, but Prince has hit double figures in 20 of 27 appearances while adding decent production in the rebounding, assists, and steals categories.