Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts career highs in dimes and steals
Prince provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, four steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-80 win over the Kings.
Prince finished with career highs in assists and swipes while scoring efficiently and earning a team high in minutes. It's easy to forgive him for five turnovers on a night like this, and Prince has been a strong source of well-rounded stats thus far this season.
