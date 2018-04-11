Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts team-high 27 points Tuesday
Prince collected 27 points (9-25 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the 76ers.
Averaging a little under 28 points per game over his last three contests, Prince has undoubtedly been the best player for the Hawks down the stretch of the season. He has proven to be a scorer and someone who can handle the ball on the perimeter if called upon, which bodes well for his stock going into next season.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Questionable Friday with back soreness•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 20 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Plays just 10 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....