Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts team-high 27 points Tuesday

Prince collected 27 points (9-25 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the 76ers.

Averaging a little under 28 points per game over his last three contests, Prince has undoubtedly been the best player for the Hawks down the stretch of the season. He has proven to be a scorer and someone who can handle the ball on the perimeter if called upon, which bodes well for his stock going into next season.