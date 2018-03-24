Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts team-high scoring total Friday

Prince posted 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Warriors.

Prince's scoring total led the Hawks on the night, but his significant shooting struggles persisted. Factoring in Friday's line, he's now drained just 12 of 41 attempts over the last three contests, including five of 19 tries from distance. Prince does keep chucking away, however, as he now has double-digit shot attempts in seven straight games and is averaging 15.1 across 11 March contests. He'll look to get sharper in what should be another fast-paced contest Sunday against the Rockets.