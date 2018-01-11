Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable for Friday
Prince (finger) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nets, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Prince has been listed as probable prior to the last two games, but played in both, logging 35 and 36 minutes, respectively. For that reason, Prince should be expected to take the court once again and is unlikely to have any sort of restrictions. Look for a final word after pregame warmups, but as it currently stands, there's no worries over his eventual availability.
