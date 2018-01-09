Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable for Wednesday
Prince is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Denver, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prince is dealing with a dislocated finger, but he played through the ailment Monday against the Clippers, and the expectation is that he'll continue to do so. The Baylor product did not appear to be affected Monday, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes.
