Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable Friday

Prince (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Prince played through foot soreness during Wednesday's win over Philly, and he produced 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes. Chances are, he'll play again Friday.

