Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable Monday

Prince is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a dislocated finger.

This is the first we're hearing of the injury, which likely occurred during Sunday's loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles. Prince played 25 minutes in that game, finishing with six points, seven rebounds, two assists and two turnovers. As of Monday afternoon, the expectation is that he'll be in the lineup versus the Clippers, but final confirmation may not come until closer to game-time.