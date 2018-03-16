Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable Saturday vs. Milwaukee
Prince is probable for Saturday's contest against the Bucks due to right peroneal nerve irritation, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
This is the first news of Prince dealing with an injury, which he presumably picked up during Thursday's contest against the Hornets, though he still managed to drop an impressive 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. More information on his status will likely arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
