Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable vs. Spurs
Prince (finger) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Prince has been playing through a dislocated finger recently, but has averaged 32.7 minutes over the last three games, so it hasn't cut into his overall workload. Look for him to take the court again Monday as long as everything feels fine following pregame warmups.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Puts up 16 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Starting as usual Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring with 20 points in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...