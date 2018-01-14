Hawks' Taurean Prince: Probable vs. Spurs

Prince (finger) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Prince has been playing through a dislocated finger recently, but has averaged 32.7 minutes over the last three games, so it hasn't cut into his overall workload. Look for him to take the court again Monday as long as everything feels fine following pregame warmups.

