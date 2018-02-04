Hawks' Taurean Prince: Produces 13 points Sunday
Prince tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Knicks.
Prince had been coming off a game in which he dialed up 31 points, a season-high for the young forward. However, he came back down to Earth Sunday with a stat line that is more of what people would expect from Prince. Considering he had a goose egg in points two games ago, it's hard to trust Prince's output on a nightly basis for now.
