Hawks' Taurean Prince: Puts up 16 points Wednesday

Prince recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Nuggets.

Prince remains a key part of the Hawks' rebuilding effort but consistency has been a persistent issue for Prince, as he hasn't been able to string together enough productivity from game to game. Inheriting the starting forward role this season has certainly helped the 22-year-old's averages, as his stats have almost doubled across the board from last season, but it still isn't enough for Prince to warrant wide ownership in most formats.

