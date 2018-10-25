Hawks' Taurean Prince: Puts up 24 points in win
Prince had 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, and three assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Mavericks.
Prince now enjoys the strongest starting five he's had in his third year with the Hawks and continues to be one of the most reliable sources of output on the squad. He followed up a less-than-stellar outing against Cleveland with 34 minutes of top-notch play at home, where he converted 53 percent of his shots and went 5-for-9 from long range. Now 2-2, the Hawks are beginning to gel as a team and Prince joins Trae Young as one of the best fantasy options in Atlanta
