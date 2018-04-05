Hawks' Taurean Prince: Questionable Friday with back soreness
Prince is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to back soreness, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince is coming off an efficient performance in Wednesday' loss to the heat, scoring 20 points in 24 minutes, so it's unclear where this back injury stems from, but it's likely nothing too serious. Expect an update on Prince to come following the team's shootaround Friday morning, but given there are just three games remaining in the regular season, there is a chance Prince could be rested yet again.
