Hawks' Taurean Prince: Questionable Wednesday

Prince (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sixers.

Prince has missed the last three games with a sore foot, but there's some optimism that he'll be able to get back on the floor Wednesday night. If he's ultimately ruled out, he'll only have three more opportunities to get back on the floor before the end of the season.

