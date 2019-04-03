Hawks' Taurean Prince: Questionable Wednesday
Prince (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sixers.
Prince has missed the last three games with a sore foot, but there's some optimism that he'll be able to get back on the floor Wednesday night. If he's ultimately ruled out, he'll only have three more opportunities to get back on the floor before the end of the season.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...