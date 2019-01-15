Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ready to roll Tuesday

Prince (illness) is available to play Tuesday against the Thunder.

Prince made his return from an ankle injury Sunday, but he went right back on the injury report after coming down with an illness. However, he won't miss any time as a result of the sickness and will be limited to 15 minutes, per Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in just his second game back from a lengthy absence.

