Hawks' Taurean Prince: Rough shooting night in loss
Prince tallied just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.
Prince couldn't capitalize on the absence of Dennis Schroder (rest) and Kent Bazemore (knee), as a second consecutive poor shooting effort lead to his first single-digit scoring tally in the last six games. Bazemore has particularly been in a funk from distance, draining just one of 11 three-point attempts over the last pair of contests. Given his previous body of work, he's likely to bounce back in short order, with a Friday night showdown against the short-handed Warriors his first opportunity to do so.
