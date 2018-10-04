Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Friday with illness

Prince is dealing with an illness and won't travel to Memphis for Friday's preseason matchup with the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Prince sat out Thursday's practice and the Hawks have no real reason to play in a meaningless preseason game Friday. That should give Prince a handful of days off before potentially making a return Sunday against the Thunder, so continue to keep an eye on his status over the weekend. With Prince sidelined, head coach Lloyd Pierce said his replacement in the starting lineup would likely be Tyler Dorsey, Kevin Huerter or DeAndre' Bembry. It's worth it to note that Dorsey worked with the starters during Thursday's practice.